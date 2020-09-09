Several Pizza Hut restaurants closed in southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several Pizza Hut restaurants in southwest Virginia are now closed.

The Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Salem, Hershberger and Brandon Avenue Pizza Huts closed September 8, according to parent company NPC International, Inc. The Clifton Forge location is also closed.

A company spokesperson told WDBJ7 the closings are designed to maximize the success of remaining locations.

The company said as many employees as possible are being transferred to other NPC or Yum! Brand locations. Businesses under both those banners include Pizza Hut, Wendy’s, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Taco Bell and WingStreet. The spokesperson said when transfers are unavailable, the company is working to offer severance for some positions, unemployment benefits and COBRA health insurance availability for eligible employees.

The company didn’t reveal the number of impacted employees.

The company released this statement:

“As part of our restructuring process, we made the very difficult decision to close the Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Salem, Hershberger and Brandon Avenue Pizza Hut restaurants. We did not take these decisions lightly, and we are committed to providing support to impacted employees, including providing transfer to other NPC or Yum! Brand locations, wherever possible. Ultimately, these actions will best position our remaining restaurant business for success. NPC continues to operate many other Pizza Hut restaurants across the country which remain open for business, supported by our 23,000 dedicated employees who are ready to serve our customers.”

