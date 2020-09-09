Advertisement

Suspect in Roanoke County explosives case surrenders to police

Christopher Kimberling, 31 of Roanoke County (Courtesy Roanoke Co. Police)
Christopher Kimberling, 31 of Roanoke County (Courtesy Roanoke Co. Police)(Courtesy Roanoke Co. Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police say the suspect in an explosives case has surrendered to police.

Christopher Kimberling, 31 of Roanoke County, was sought for Manufacture, transport, distribute, possess or use a firebomb or explosive material or devices.

Police executed a search warrant Friday at the Villages at Garst Creek apartments after explosives were found in a safe the previous Monday.

After maintenance staff found the safe, analysis indicated it contained explosives that could have been cobbled together from fireworks. Investigators believe Kimberlng could have been trying to put those together with other materials that were found in the safe to make a bomb.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Facebook offline for many users

Updated: moments ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Issues have surfaced in parts of the United States, Canada and even Brazil.

Economy

Several Pizza Hut restaurants closed in southwest Virginia

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The company said as many employees as possible are being transferred to other NPC or Yum! Brand locations.

News

Local health experts encouraging community to get flu shot early

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ashley Anne
Up to 56,000 people in the U.S. died from influenza last year.

News

Virginia State Police respond to incident in Montgomery County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Taia White
Virginia State Police are assisting Montgomery County officials with an incident on Blair Street.

Latest News

Safety

N.C. boy killed in motorcycle crash on Blue Ridge Parkway

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The accident happened near milepost 297 in Blowing Rock, North Carolina, just before noon September 6.

The New Back-to-School

Salem schools moving to 100% attendance for early grades, 50% for 3rd-12th

Updated: 5 hours ago
This change in schedule is set to begin Monday, September 14.

Forecast

Wednesday, September 9, Midday FastCast

Updated: 5 hours ago

WDBJ Plus

WDBJ7+ KidsCast Episode 4

Updated: 5 hours ago

Safety

State police report 17 traffic deaths in Virginia over Labor Day weekend

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
State police investigated a total of 484 crashes during the holiday weekend.

Coronavirus

Virginia percentage of positive COVID tests drops; Radford leaves hotspot top ten list

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
1,072 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s up from the 1,051 reported Tuesday.