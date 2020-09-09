Suspect in Roanoke County explosives case surrenders to police

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police say the suspect in an explosives case has surrendered to police.

Christopher Kimberling, 31 of Roanoke County, was sought for Manufacture, transport, distribute, possess or use a firebomb or explosive material or devices.

Police executed a search warrant Friday at the Villages at Garst Creek apartments after explosives were found in a safe the previous Monday.

After maintenance staff found the safe, analysis indicated it contained explosives that could have been cobbled together from fireworks. Investigators believe Kimberlng could have been trying to put those together with other materials that were found in the safe to make a bomb.

