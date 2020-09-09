Advertisement

Two adults, two children displaced following Roanoke Co. fire

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to a fire on Indian Grave Road early Wednesday.
Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to a fire on Indian Grave Road early Wednesday.(Roanoke County Fire and Rescue)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Four people are displaced following a fire in Roanoke County early Wednesday.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to a home just after midnight in the 5500 block of Indian Grave Road, in the Clearbrook area.

Crews found heavy fire and smoke coming from the roof of a single-story, wood-frame home. The fire was brought under control in about three hours.

Two adults and two children made it out of the home safely. Three kittens were rescued from the home, but others remain missing.

UPDATED: Per the Roanoke County Fire Marshal's Office: the cause of the structure fire at the above address is...

Posted by Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

The displaced residents will be staying with family. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office ruled the cause undetermined. The fire originated in the space above the ceiling and the home is a total loss with a damage estimate of $65,000.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Facebook outage affects users worldwide

Updated: moments ago
Issues have surfaced in parts of the United States, Canada and even Brazil.

Economy

Several Pizza Hut restaurants closed in southwest Virginia

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The company said as many employees as possible are being transferred to other NPC or Yum! Brand locations.

News

Local health experts encouraging community to get flu shot early

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ashley Anne
Up to 56,000 people in the U.S. died from influenza last year.

Crime

Suspect in Roanoke County explosives case surrenders to police

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The suspect was sought for Manufacture, transport, distribute, possess or use a firebomb or explosive material or devices.

News

Virginia State Police respond to incident in Montgomery County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Taia White
Virginia State Police are assisting Montgomery County officials with an incident on Blair Street.

Latest News

Safety

N.C. boy killed in motorcycle crash on Blue Ridge Parkway

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The accident happened near milepost 297 in Blowing Rock, North Carolina, just before noon September 6.

The New Back-to-School

Salem schools moving to 100% attendance for early grades, 50% for 3rd-12th

Updated: 5 hours ago
This change in schedule is set to begin Monday, September 14.

Forecast

Wednesday, September 9, Midday FastCast

Updated: 5 hours ago

WDBJ Plus

WDBJ7+ KidsCast Episode 4

Updated: 5 hours ago

Safety

State police report 17 traffic deaths in Virginia over Labor Day weekend

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
State police investigated a total of 484 crashes during the holiday weekend.

Coronavirus

Virginia percentage of positive COVID tests drops; Radford leaves hotspot top ten list

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
1,072 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s up from the 1,051 reported Tuesday.