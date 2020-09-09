Two adults, two children displaced following Roanoke Co. fire

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Four people are displaced following a fire in Roanoke County early Wednesday.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to a home just after midnight in the 5500 block of Indian Grave Road, in the Clearbrook area.

Crews found heavy fire and smoke coming from the roof of a single-story, wood-frame home. The fire was brought under control in about three hours.

Two adults and two children made it out of the home safely. Three kittens were rescued from the home, but others remain missing.

The displaced residents will be staying with family. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office ruled the cause undetermined. The fire originated in the space above the ceiling and the home is a total loss with a damage estimate of $65,000.

