Advertisement

DOJ asks to defend Trump in rape accuser’s defamation suit

President Donald Trump talks with reporters at Andrews Air Force Base after attending a campaign rally in Latrobe, Pa., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.
President Donald Trump talks with reporters at Andrews Air Force Base after attending a campaign rally in Latrobe, Pa., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.(Evan Vucci | AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The Justice Department is asking to take over President Donald Trump’s defense in a defamation lawsuit from a writer who accused him of rape, and federal lawyers asked a court Tuesday to allow a move that could put the American people on the hook for any money she might be awarded.

After New York state courts turned down Trump’s request to delay E. Jean Carroll’s suit, Justice Department lawyers filed court papers aiming to shift the case into federal court and to substitute the U.S. for Trump as the defendant. That means the federal government, rather than Trump himself, might have to pay damages if any are awarded.

The move to intervene is in keeping with a Justice Department that time and again has advanced a broad vision of executive power and has moved to shield Trump from legal exposure, most notably by arguing that actions taken to choke off the Russia investigation fell within the scope of his constitutional authorities and were therefore permissible.

It also comes amid concerns that Attorney General William Barr has gone out of his way to intervene in other legal cases involving Trump or his allies. Barr tried to decrease the amount of prison time his office sought for Trump ally Roger Stone following a criminal trial where he was found guilty. (Stone’s sentence was later commuted by Trump.) Barr’s Justice Department has acted to dismiss its own case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, called the department’s argument “shocking.”

“It offends me as a lawyer and offends me even more as a citizen,” she said in a statement.

Carroll said the developments illustrated “that Trump will do everything possible, including using the full powers of the federal government,” to try to stop the case.

And in a tweet addressed to Trump, Carroll wrote: “Sir, I and my attorney Robbie Kaplan, are ready! So is every woman who has ever been silenced! So is every American citizen who has been trampled by Bill Barr and the DOJ! BRING IT!”

The filing complicates, at least for the moment, Carroll’s efforts to get a DNA sample from the president as potential evidence and to have him answer questions under oath.

Justice Department lawyers argue that Trump was “acting within the scope of his office” when he denied Carroll’s allegations, made last year, that he raped her in a New York luxury department store in the mid-1990s. She says his comments — including that she was “totally lying” to sell a memoir — besmirched her character and harmed her career.

“Numerous courts have recognized that elected officials act within the scope of their office or employment when speaking with the press, including with respect to personal matters,” the Justice attorneys wrote.

It will be up to a federal judge to decide whether to move the case to federal court from state court and to allow the U.S. to become the defendant.

Carroll is trying to get a DNA sample from Trump to see whether it matches as-yet-unidentified male genetic material found on a dress that she says she was wearing during the alleged attack and didn’t don again until a photo shoot last year.

Her suit seeks damages and a retraction of Trump’s statements.

The Associated Press does not identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly.

___

Associated Press Writer Colleen Long contributed to this report from Washington.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Facebook outage affects users worldwide

Updated: moments ago
Issues have surfaced in parts of the United States, Canada and even Brazil.

National Politics

Book: Trump said of virus, ‘I wanted to always play it down’

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump seemed to understand the severity of the coronavirus threat even as he was telling the nation that the virus was no worse than the seasonal flu, according to a new book by journalist Bob Woodward.

National

Dem report: Postal Service changes delay prescription drugs

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The report contradicts public claims by Louis DeJoy that the recent moves he imposed “should not have impacted anybody.″

National Politics

US withdrawing thousands of troops from Iraq and Afghanistan

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
During a visit to Iraq, Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command, said the reduction in Iraq reflects U.S. confidence in the ability of U.S.-trained Iraqi security forces to handle the militant threat from the Islamic State group.

National

Attorney General Daniel Cameron set to present Breonna Taylor findings to grand jury

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Multiple sources confirmed the case is being presented to a grand jury this week at an undisclosed location.

Latest News

National

NY doctor charged in serial sexual assaults on patients

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A former New York gynecologist accused of sexually abusing more than two dozen patients, including children and the wife of former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, is now facing federal charges.

National Politics

Biden aims to rebuild ‘blue wall’ in appeal to autoworkers

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The former vice president’s first pandemic-era campaign trips beyond his home in Delaware have been to Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan, an indication of how closely Biden’s electoral prospects are tied to winning back those formerly reliably Democratic states.

National Politics

Biden calls Trump's trade policy 'reckless'

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
Joe Biden said: "Even before President Trump's failed response to COVID-19 crashed our economy, his reckless and chaotic trade policy had thrown American manufacturing into recession."

Economy

Several Pizza Hut restaurants closed in southwest Virginia

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The company said as many employees as possible are being transferred to other NPC or Yum! Brand locations.

National

Explosive wildfires across California stoked by fierce winds

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Wildfires raged unchecked across parts of the western U.S. on Wednesday amid gusty and dry conditions, but forecasters said some weather relief was in sight that could help firefighters overwhelmed by the blazes.

National Politics

Whistleblower claims pressure to alter Homeland Security intel

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
An official at the Department of Homeland Security says he was pressured by agency leaders to make his intelligence reports reflect the priorities of the Trump administration.