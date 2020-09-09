VA 5th District candidates square off in virtual debate

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Election day is less than two months away and the race for Virginia’s 5th Congressional district is heating up.

Wednesday, Republican candidate Bob Good and Democratic candidate Cameron Webb squared off in a virtual debate hosted by the Senior Statemen of Virginia.

The candidates shared their views on law enforcement, energy use and the environment, as well as healthcare.

“I want to stay with market-driven solutions, improvements that are patient-centric, that will drive down cost and improve choice and quality for all Americans," said Good.

His opponent, Webb, said: "I support a public option, I support maintaining private insurance, and I support using that to accomplish the goal of everybody being covered. For me, the most important thing is that we have a healthcare system that works for the patients that I’m taking care of.”

Both candidates also discussed broadband issues in the 5th District, and both agreed Central Virginia needs improved internet connectivity.

