Virginia House approves bill to end police immunity

Legislation aimed at making it easier to sue police officers for misconduct in Virginia has been revived for a second time and approved by the state House of Delegates
(WHSV)
By DENISE LAVOIE
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Legislation aimed at making it easier to sue police officers for misconduct in Virginia has been revived for a second time and approved by the state House of Delegates. The bill sponsored by Del. Jeff Bourne would allow lawsuits by people who claim police have violated their constitutional rights to move forward in state court.

It would end the qualified immunity that often protects police from liability.

The legislation had been killed once in committee and once on the House floor before winning approval Tuesday. It will now go to the Senate, which has already rejected similar legislation.

