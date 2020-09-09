Virginia percentage of positive COVID tests drops; Radford leaves hotspot top ten list

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 129,289 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Wednesday, September 9, going back to the beginning of the pandemic. That’s up from 128,407 reported Tuesday, an 882-case increase, which is a larger increase than the 836 new cases reported from Monday to Tuesday.

5,801 of Virginia’s overall cases as of Wednesday are considered “probable.”

The city of Radford, a hot spot lately because of a spike in cases, has dropped out of the top ten on the New York Times hotspot list with 607 total cases, up from 600 the last two days, but Harrinsonburg moved to number nine, based on Tuesday’s reported 1,936 total cases.

Also on the hotspot list outside the top ten are Montgomery and Grayson counties.

There are 2,697 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 2,686 reported Tuesday.

1,694,203 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.6 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 7.7 percent reported Tuesday.

1,072 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s up from the 1,051 reported Tuesday. 15,967 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an underrepresentation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

