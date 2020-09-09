William Byrd Middle School student tests positive for coronavirus

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Public School division is informing parents and guardians of students at William Byrd Middle School that a student there has tested positive for COVID-19.

A letter was sent by the superintendent to homes Tuesday, telling families the district is working with the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Department on the issue. It has been determined no other students or staff were exposed to this case.

The superintendent says the notification is a courtesy for families, and that no students or staff are at risk.

