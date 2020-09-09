Advertisement

William Byrd Middle School student tests positive for coronavirus

Covid-19
Covid-19(Graytv)
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:27 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Public School division is informing parents and guardians of students at William Byrd Middle School that a student there has tested positive for COVID-19.

A letter was sent by the superintendent to homes Tuesday, telling families the district is working with the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Department on the issue. It has been determined no other students or staff were exposed to this case.

The superintendent says the notification is a courtesy for families, and that no students or staff are at risk.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Book: Trump said of virus, ‘I wanted to always play it down’

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump seemed to understand the severity of the coronavirus threat even as he was telling the nation that the virus was no worse than the seasonal flu, according to a new book by journalist Bob Woodward.

Coronavirus

NIH: Halted vaccine study shows ‘no compromises’ on safety

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
AstraZeneca’s suspension of final testing of its potential COVID-19 vaccine while it investigates a volunteer’s illness shows there will be “no compromises” on safety in developing the shots, the chief of the National Institutes of Health told Congress on Wednesday.

National Politics

Trump-Woodward interview: 'This is deadly stuff'

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Trump: "This is more deadly. This is 5 per- you know, this is 5 percent versus 1 percent and less than 1 percent. You know? So, this is deadly stuff."

National Politics

Trump-Woodward interview: 'I wanted to always play it down'

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Trump: "I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic."

Coronavirus

NIH director discusses AstraZeneca vaccine trial halt

Updated: 2 hours ago
|

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trick-or-treating banned in L.A. due to virus risk

Updated: 4 hours ago
The L.A. County Department of Public Health said in a news release that it would be difficult to maintain social distancing on porches and at front doors.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus vaccine trial paused after volunteer's illness

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
AstraZeneca pauses their coronavirus vaccine trial after an unexplained illness in a volunteer.

Coronavirus

Virginia percentage of positive COVID tests drops; Radford leaves hotspot top ten list

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
1,072 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s up from the 1,051 reported Tuesday.

Coronavirus

As quarantine beds fill up, Virginia Tech empties a dorm to make room

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Eric Miller
The university's quarantine and isolation beds are currently 70 percent full. Officials say they want those beds, at most, at 50 percent capacity.

National Politics

GOP proposes ‘targeted’ virus aid, but Dems say not enough

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, under pressure from GOP senators in tough reelection races, said Tuesday the Senate would vote on a trimmed-down Republican coronavirus relief package, though it has a slim chance of passage in the face of Democrats’ insistence for more sweeping aid.