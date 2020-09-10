Advertisement

Alleghany and Covington schools get one step closer to merging

By Eric Miller
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 1:38 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In the Alleghany highlands, two school districts are a step closer to becoming one. Wednesday evening, Alleghany County’s Board of Supervisors and School Board voted to merge their district with Covington City Schools.

Officials have been working on this plan for years. Now, they think the end is in sight, and say students could see the impact as soon as 2022.

“It’s not perfect, but it’s a great start,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Matt Garten.

According to Garten, this merger would bring serious benefits to the district.

“Opportunities. Long-term feasibility for our school system. Controlled expenses,” he said.

Alleghany and Covington officials have been talking about merging the two school districts for more than a decade. The plan has met at times steep opposition, fueled partly by local pride, said School Board Chair Jacob Wright.

“But now, we’re starting to get past it, and we’re starting to develop a culture around here that we’re working together and it’s just amazing,” he said.

Wright says the merger needs to move forward, as the surrounding population keeps getting older, and the districts are serving fewer and fewer students.

“We’re both so small that we can’t offer the opportunities that we once could," he said.

The move isn’t without opposition. Two local residents stood up during the meeting to oppose the merger, and one member of the school board, and another member of the board of supervisors voted against it.

“I had preferred to take this to a referendum,” said supervisor Cletus Nicely.

The merger also isn’t a done deal. Covington’s School Board and board of supervisors still need to vote on the plan, and after that, it will go to the state.

“We still have to go back to the department of education, the state superintendent and the General Assembly," said Matt Garten.

Covington’s School Board will meet Thursday night at 6:30 at Covington High School to take a vote. Officials said Wednesday they’re expecting a much larger turnout, and much more debate.

