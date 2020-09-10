Advertisement

Democrat Fairfax announces bid for Virginia governor

Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax
Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax(NBC12)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is launching a run for governor despite facing two high-profile allegations of sexual assault he has strenuously denied.

Fairfax is set to hold campaign kickoff events this weekend, joining a crowded field of Democratic hopefuls looking for their party’s nomination to run for governor in 2021.

The lieutenant governor position is a traditional launch pad for gubernatorial bids, and Fairfax would normally be considered a strong candidate. But unsettled allegations of sexual assault, made by two women last year when Virginia politics was at the center of the nation’s attention, will complicate his ability to raise money and build support.

