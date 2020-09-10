Advertisement

GameStop to close 100 more stores

In an earnings call Wednesday, GameStop said it plans to close between 400 and 450 stores globally this year.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - GameStop says it will close about a hundred more stores than originally planned and warned of more closures next year.

The struggling retailer said in March it was planning to close 320 stores. However, in an earnings call Wednesday, it said it plans to close between 400 and 450 stores globally this year.

Meanwhile, the company’s quarterly online sales soared 800%, amounting to 20% of its total sales.

But revenue was below expectations and sales at stores open at least a year went down 12.7%.

