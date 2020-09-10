Advertisement

Hordes of mosquitoes kill livestock after Hurricane Laura

‘The population just exploded in the southwest part of the state’
The mosquitoes are draining the lifeblood of the creatures in their path. Dozens of cattle have died.
The mosquitoes are draining the lifeblood of the creatures in their path. Dozens of cattle have died.(Source: Bruce Schultz/LSU AgCenter)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Swarms of mosquitoes are killing livestock in southern Louisiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

The Category 4 storm hit the state on Aug. 27, pushing the insects out of the state’s marshes.

“The population just exploded in the southwest part of the state,” said Jeremy Hebert with LSU AgCenter in Acadia Parish, about 150 miles west of New Orleans.

The mosquitoes are draining the lifeblood of the creatures in their path.

Cattle losses are widespread, according to the center.

“I lost a bull Friday night,” said Vince Deshotel, an AgCenter livestock specialist.

The swarms have also killed horses and deer.

The insects contribute to the deaths of the livestock in two ways.

Not only are vast numbers of mosquitoes feeding on the animals' blood, but they’re driving them to exhaustion as the livestock continuously move, trying to fend them off.

Mosquitoes feed on a cow.
Mosquitoes feed on a cow.(Source: Dr. Craig Fontenot)

Mosquito numbers seem to be decreasing, Craig Fontenot, an Evangeline Parish-based veterinarian, said this week.

Owners have also gotten relief for their animals by spraying their pastures.

“The spraying has dropped the populations tremendously,” Hebert said. “It’s made a night-and-day difference.”

Producers are also putting topical treatments on their livestock.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

10 dead as California fire becomes deadliest of year

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By ADAM BEAM and BRIAN MELLEY
A Northern California wildfire that destroyed a foothill hamlet has become the state’s deadliest blaze of the year.

National Politics

US remembers 9/11 as pandemic changes tribute traditions

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Americans are commemorating 9/11 with tributes that have been altered by coronavirus precautions and woven into the presidential campaign, drawing President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden to pay respects at the same memorial without crossing paths.

National

Catastrophic conditions along the west coast due to major wildfires

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Catastrophic conditions along the west coast due to major wildfires.

National

Ex-cops blame one another, seek own trials in Floyd’s death

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Ex-officers accused in George Floyd's murder appear in court for hearing Friday.

National

Ex-officers accused in George Floyd's murder appear in court for hearing Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Ex-officers accused in George Floyd's murder appear in court for hearing Friday.

Latest News

News

With historic vote, Covington and Alleghany schools get closer to becoming one

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Eric Miller
Officials have been working on the plan for years. The vote comes just one day after the Alleghany County Board of Supervisors and School Board also voted to approve.

News

WDBJ7 goes one-on-one with Vice President Mike Pence

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Vice President Mike Pence spoke with WDBJ7 Thursday, during a visit to Virginia Military Institute. The one-on-one interview touched on the President's support for the military, the prospects for another round of economic relief and the Trump administration's response to COVID-19.

Good News

‘I just wanted to teach them something that I knew,’; Danville’s Project Imagine graduate host workshop

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kendall Davis
Project Imagine graduate, Chaquan Wilson, shared his passion for art and sneakers at the Danville library. Hosting a custom sneaker design workshop for the community.

National

10 now dead in massive Northern California wildfire

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Several other people have been critically burned and hundreds, if not thousands, of homes and other buildings are believed to have been damaged or destroyed by the fire in the foothills of the northern Sierra Nevada, authorities said.

National

Armageddon-like fire and fury torching West Coast

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
More than 100 raging infernos described as "Armageddon" and "cataclysmic" are burning across twelve states, destroying more than 4.3 million acres.

National Politics

Charges, sanctions revive specter of Russian interference

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump administration on Thursday imposed sanctions on a Russian-linked Ukrainian lawmaker for interfering in the U.S. presidential election by releasing edited audio recordings designed to denigrate Democrat Joe Biden.