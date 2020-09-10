Medical examiner’s office investigating body found in woods

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police are investigating after a body was found in the 2200 block of Wise Ave in Southeast Roanoke.

Units responded to the call that came in at 7:29 p.m. Wednesday near Indian Village Lane.

Officers found a man who was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner’s office is investigating the cause of death.

From preliminary reports, authorities do not believe the death is suspicious.

The victim has been identified, but the name will not be released until family is notified.

Stay with WDBJ7 for updates.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.