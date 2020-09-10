More than 1K new COVID cases reported in Virginia; hospitalizations up

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 130,525 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Thursday, September 10, going back to the beginning of the pandemic. That’s up from 129,289 reported Wednesday, a 1,236-case increase, which is a bigger increase than the 882 new cases reported from Tuesday to Wednesday.

5,906 of Virginia’s overall cases as of Thursday are considered “probable.”

There are 2,708 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 2,697 reported Wednesday.

1,710,556 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.6 percent positive rate over the last week, the same as Wednesday’s reported percentage.

1,096 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Thursday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s up from the 1,072 reported Wednesday. 16,061 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an underrepresentation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

