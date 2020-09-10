Advertisement

Nelson County ‘beercentric’ bed and breakfast looks to expand brewery operations

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - “My Oktoberfest is a regular marzen, but I use pumpkin seeds in the mash," said Dan Tatarka.

Tatarka not only knows his beer; he makes it.

“So it’s very small. Small-batch, ten gallons at a time. And that’s what we’re brewing with," said Tatarka.

He and his wife Terri own WildManDan, what they call a ‘beercentric’ bed and breakfast in Nelson County.

What started off as a bed and breakfast in Afton has grown to include a small brewery for guests who stay with them.

“We’d like to open it up more to the public to have our neighbors come by and have a beer with us, get to know them better," said Tatarka.

They’re now on a mission to renovate the brewery’s space and eventually open it up to the public.

Right now, only guests of the bed and breakfast may enjoy the brewery.

They say they want to have an open setting for everyone to come to.

“We want to keep it small-scale, intimate and where we get to know you and you know us," said Terri Tatarka.

But they say the pandemic has challenged that plan.

It’s taken more time to move forward because of delays in the process.

“The processes have taken longer because of COVID and distancing and the time it takes to get things going and people meeting," said Tatarka.

But despite this, they’re still working to make their dream come true.

“I wanna just be the small, intimate, share beer, share my craft, enjoy new beers, new styles coming out," said Tatarka.

They say to-go crowlers are available. More information on the business can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

With historic vote, Covington and Alleghany schools get closer to becoming one

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Eric Miller
Officials have been working on the plan for years. The vote comes just one day after the Alleghany County Board of Supervisors and School Board also voted to approve.

News

WDBJ7 goes one-on-one with Vice President Mike Pence

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Vice President Mike Pence spoke with WDBJ7 Thursday, during a visit to Virginia Military Institute. The one-on-one interview touched on the President's support for the military, the prospects for another round of economic relief and the Trump administration's response to COVID-19.

Good News

‘I just wanted to teach them something that I knew,’; Danville’s Project Imagine graduate host workshop

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kendall Davis
Project Imagine graduate, Chaquan Wilson, shared his passion for art and sneakers at the Danville library. Hosting a custom sneaker design workshop for the community.

News

Covington votes to merge with Alleghany County Schools

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Taia White
Covington’s school board met to vote on the plan, which was already approved by the county.

News

Botetourt County discusses the future of a Confederate monument

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Janay Reece
A newly formed committee discusses the fate of a Confederate monument in Botetourt County.

Latest News

News

Rescue Mission receives matching grant to help recovery programs

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Janay Reece
The Rescue Mission of Roanoke receives a grant to help with its programs.

News

Local meteorologist assisting with fire weather forecasting in California

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
There are more than one hundred of these specially trained meteorologists around the country and one of those just happens to be based at the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg.

News

Virginia's First Lady Goes on Back-To-School Tour

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

WildManDan B&B Plans to expand

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Virginia’s First Lady Pamela Northam stops at Science Museum to learn about ‘The Lab’ program

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Northam read to the kids and handed them special coins.

Education

Virginia’s First Lady Pamela Northam stops in Roanoke for her Back-To-School Tour

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
She met with teachers and read to preschoolers to highlight organizations that have gone above and beyond during this pandemic.