Nelson County ‘beercentric’ bed and breakfast looks to expand brewery operations

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - “My Oktoberfest is a regular marzen, but I use pumpkin seeds in the mash," said Dan Tatarka.

Tatarka not only knows his beer; he makes it.

“So it’s very small. Small-batch, ten gallons at a time. And that’s what we’re brewing with," said Tatarka.

He and his wife Terri own WildManDan, what they call a ‘beercentric’ bed and breakfast in Nelson County.

What started off as a bed and breakfast in Afton has grown to include a small brewery for guests who stay with them.

“We’d like to open it up more to the public to have our neighbors come by and have a beer with us, get to know them better," said Tatarka.

They’re now on a mission to renovate the brewery’s space and eventually open it up to the public.

Right now, only guests of the bed and breakfast may enjoy the brewery.

They say they want to have an open setting for everyone to come to.

“We want to keep it small-scale, intimate and where we get to know you and you know us," said Terri Tatarka.

But they say the pandemic has challenged that plan.

It’s taken more time to move forward because of delays in the process.

“The processes have taken longer because of COVID and distancing and the time it takes to get things going and people meeting," said Tatarka.

But despite this, they’re still working to make their dream come true.

“I wanna just be the small, intimate, share beer, share my craft, enjoy new beers, new styles coming out," said Tatarka.

They say to-go crowlers are available. More information on the business can be found here.

