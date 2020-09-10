Nelson County starts grant program to aid small businesses

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Nelson County has created a new grant program for its small businesses.

They’re calling the program ‘Nelson CARES 2020.’

Nelson County businesses with up to 100 employees can apply for grants.

Those grants are worth anywhere from $1,000 to $30,000 each. The money comes from CARES Act funding.

To be eligible, businesses must be for-profit and show loss due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s really important for them to help their businesses not only get through the pandemic, but also provide them some opportunities to go post-pandemic," said Chip Boyles, Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission executive director.

A total of $350,000 has been put toward that program.

