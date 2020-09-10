Pence thanks military, reflects on 9/11 during visit to VMI

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - In front of 1,500 Virginia Military Institute cadets, Vice President Mike Pence took the stage inside Cameron Hall Thursday.

“It’s an honor to be here at VMI, our nation’s first state-supported military college," he told the crowd.

On the eve of the 19th anniversary of September 11th, Pence reflected on that tragic day.

“For those of us who lived through that day, it will never just be another day on the calendar," said Pence.

The Vice President thanked the Cadets for their willingness to serve our country and challenged them to be leaders.

“If you want to make a difference, be different," Pence said. "It all begins with taking the time to invest in yourself and develop the habits of heart and mind.”

First Class Cadet Anna Armfield is accepting that challenge, preparing to commission into the Navy.

“VMI, that’s what were trained for, to become a leader, a leader in the world whether we’re commissioning or not, leadership is what we learn here, so that was perfect what he said," Armfield said.

The Vice President was joined on his visit by Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy, a 1996 VMI graduate.

Pence also shared messages of gratitude and support for the military from President Trump.

