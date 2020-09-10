Advertisement

Pittsylvania Co. warning about scam making rounds

(WCAX)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a scam that has been circulating.

The scam involves a man or woman calling from a number that appears to be local and telling people their social security number has been used in another state for money laundering, drug purchases or for the purchase of drug houses.

The caller will sound very convincing and attempt to keep individuals on the phone to obtain more personal information.

The sheriff’s office said the scammer will probably ask you to purchase gift cards and to call them back at a different number, which may be long distance.

If you receive a call like this, hang up. Do not give out personal information or buy gift cards.

If you have been a victim of this scam, contact your financial institution’s fraud department and your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

With historic vote, Covington and Alleghany schools get closer to becoming one

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Eric Miller
Officials have been working on the plan for years. The vote comes just one day after the Alleghany County Board of Supervisors and School Board also voted to approve.

News

WDBJ7 goes one-on-one with Vice President Mike Pence

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Vice President Mike Pence spoke with WDBJ7 Thursday, during a visit to Virginia Military Institute. The one-on-one interview touched on the President's support for the military, the prospects for another round of economic relief and the Trump administration's response to COVID-19.

Good News

‘I just wanted to teach them something that I knew,’; Danville’s Project Imagine graduate host workshop

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kendall Davis
Project Imagine graduate, Chaquan Wilson, shared his passion for art and sneakers at the Danville library. Hosting a custom sneaker design workshop for the community.

News

Covington votes to merge with Alleghany County Schools

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Taia White
Covington’s school board met to vote on the plan, which was already approved by the county.

News

Botetourt County discusses the future of a Confederate monument

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Janay Reece
A newly formed committee discusses the fate of a Confederate monument in Botetourt County.

Latest News

News

Rescue Mission receives matching grant to help recovery programs

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Janay Reece
The Rescue Mission of Roanoke receives a grant to help with its programs.

News

Local meteorologist assisting with fire weather forecasting in California

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
There are more than one hundred of these specially trained meteorologists around the country and one of those just happens to be based at the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg.

News

Virginia's First Lady Goes on Back-To-School Tour

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

WildManDan B&B Plans to expand

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Virginia’s First Lady Pamela Northam stops at Science Museum to learn about ‘The Lab’ program

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Northam read to the kids and handed them special coins.

Education

Virginia’s First Lady Pamela Northam stops in Roanoke for her Back-To-School Tour

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
She met with teachers and read to preschoolers to highlight organizations that have gone above and beyond during this pandemic.