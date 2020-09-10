Pittsylvania Co. warning about scam making rounds

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a scam that has been circulating.

The scam involves a man or woman calling from a number that appears to be local and telling people their social security number has been used in another state for money laundering, drug purchases or for the purchase of drug houses.

The caller will sound very convincing and attempt to keep individuals on the phone to obtain more personal information.

The sheriff’s office said the scammer will probably ask you to purchase gift cards and to call them back at a different number, which may be long distance.

If you receive a call like this, hang up. Do not give out personal information or buy gift cards.

If you have been a victim of this scam, contact your financial institution’s fraud department and your local law enforcement agency.

