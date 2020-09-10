Route 116 back open after four-month closure

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Route 116, the Jubal Early Highway, is back open after being closed four months.

Heavy rain made the road collapse near the Roanoke County/Franklin County line in May, meaning drivers in the area have had to use detours that add anywhere from ten to 25 minutes to daily commutes.

Virginia Department of Transportation was hoping repairs would be complete by Labor Day, but said more rain delayed the paving and guardrail installation needed to safely reopen the road. The afternoon of September 10, road crews took down the barriers and allowed traffic through.

But VDOT’s Jen Ward told WDBJ7 the project is not complete; a drainage portion will be scheduled in the coming weeks, leading to flaggers and one-direction-at-a-time traffic for a couple weeks. That project may also affect traffic on Coopers Cove Road.

The closure was about 1.5 miles east of Windridge Parkway and a mile west of Coopers Cove Road. 116 is a primary route from Roanoke to Smith Mountain Lake.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.