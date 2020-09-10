Advertisement

GOP’s slimmed-down virus bill expected to fail in Senate

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A scaled-back GOP coronavirus rescue package appears certain to fail in a Senate test vote Thursday as the bipartisan spirit that powered earlier relief bills has given way to election-season political combat and name-calling. The vote is likely to end hopes for coronavirus relief before the November election.

Instead, it’s looking increasingly likely that all Congress will do before the election is pass legislation that would avoid a federal shutdown as lawmakers head home to campaign.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., says he is “optimistic” that Republicans would deliver strong support for the GOP’s $500 billion slimmed-down COVID-19 rescue package in Thursday’s procedural vote, but a Democratic filibuster is assured.

Democrats have shredded the GOP measure for falling far short on much-sought aid to low-income victims of the virus-stricken economy and say they will shelve the Republican measure as insufficient, leaving lawmakers at an impasse.

“It’s a cynical exercise to try and check a box without getting anything done,” top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer of New York said on MSNBC.

McConnell has crafted the measure to permit his GOP colleagues to go on record in favor of popular provisions such as another round of “paycheck protection” help for smaller businesses, help for schools to reopen, and supplemental jobless benefits. He again blasted Democrats on Thursday, saying they are still pushing a liberal wish list and are willing to scuttle provisions with widespread backing to deny a victory to President Donald Trump.

“Today every senator will either say they want to send families the relief we can agree to or they can send families nothing,” McConnell said in a Senate floor speech.

There’s no indication yet that bipartisan talks that crumbled last month will restart.

“Unless something really broke through, it’s not going to happen,” said Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The stalemate is politically risky for all sides heading into the fall election, which will decide not only the presidency, but also control of Congress.

While nationwide coronavirus cases appear to be at a plateau, there is still widespread economic hardship and social unease in homes, schools and businesses affected by closures. Experts warn that infections are expected to spike again if Americans fail to abide by public health guidelines for mask-wearing and social distancing, especially amid colder weather and flu season.

McConnell said Democrats have not backed off what he said were unreasonable demands. He accused Democrats of acting as though it is to their political advantage to deny Republicans and President Donald Trump a victory on the virus so close to Election Day. Without Democratic votes, the GOP bill cannot reach the threshold needed to advance the aid plan.

“They do not want any bipartisan relief,” McConnell said.

But Schumer said Republicans are “so out of touch.” He predicted Republicans and the White House “may yet be forced to come back to the table because COVID is the major issue that’s facing the American people.”

The stalemate has left McConnell and Republicans to say that they support a short-term spending measure, called a continuing resolution, or CR, that would avert a government shutdown at month’s end and set up a post-election lame-duck session to deal with any unfinished Capitol Hill legislation, which could include coronavirus relief.

The Republican measure headed for a test vote Thursday would:

— Provide $105 billion to help schools reopen.

— Enact a shield against lawsuits for businesses and others moving ahead to reopen.

— Create a scaled-back $300-per-week supplemental jobless benefit.

— Write off $10 billion in earlier debt at the U.S. Postal Service.

— Set aside $31 billion for a coronavirus vaccine, $16 billion for virus testing and $15 billion to help child care providers reopen.

— Provide $20 billion for farmers.

— Devote $258 billion for a second round of paycheck protection subsidies.

But it does not contain a new round of $1,200 direct payments going out under Trump’s name, and the new $300 weekly jobless benefit would expire just after Christmas, on Dec. 27. The GOP bill also lacks money for election security that lawmakers from both parties have supported.

Democrats say the GOP bill is far too small and leaves out important priorities, including hundreds of billions of dollars for state and local governments, more generous jobless benefits, and help for renters and homeowners, along with other provisions in the House Democrats' $3.5 trillion relief bill that passed in May.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Time cover marks nearly 200,000 US COVID-19 deaths, calls response ‘an American failure’

Updated: moments ago
Time’s new cover is a stark reminder of how tragic and deadly the coronavirus has been and still is. It also calls the U.S. response a failure.

National

Malden, Wash., residents return to burned town

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
Malden, Wash., residents return home Wednesday for the first time since the Labor Day fire destroyed 80% of their town.

National

Some AmazonBasics products raise safety concerns

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
Since 2016, at least 1,500 reviews have been written about more than 70 AmazonBasics products complaining they explode, catch on fire, melt or cause electrical malfunctions.

National

Cassidy on Laura latest

Updated: 29 minutes ago

National

House explosion caught on video

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
A video shared by fire officials captured the blast from down the street.

Latest News

National

Video: Explosion of house caught on camera

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
A huge explosion levels a home in St. Louis and the whole thing was caught on camera.

National

Some AmazonBasics products raise safety concerns

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
Dozens of AmazonBasics products have been flagged as dangerous, and many are still being sold. Amazon says it stands by the safety of its products.

National

White professor who pretended to be Black resigns

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
George Washington University tweeted on Wednesday that Jessica Krug’s resignation is “effective immediately” and her classes will be taught by other faculty members.

National

California fire that killed 3 threatens thousands of homes

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Northern California wildfire threatened thousands of homes Thursday after winds whipped it into a monster that incinerated houses in a small mountain community and killed at least three people.

National

Fla. homeowner calls police after raccoon break-in

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WFTS Staff
A woman called the Tampa Police Department after a raccoon broke into her home.

Entertainment

‘Avengers’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ star Diana Rigg dies at 82

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Diana Rigg, a British actress who became a 1960s style icon as secret agent Emma Peel in TV series “The Avengers,” has died. She was 82.