Some sunny breaks with spotty showers this afternoon

Heaviest of the rain stays to our east
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 3:46 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
The best coverage of showers has been confined to the eastern counties closer to the stalled front and low pressure system along the east coast. Some sunny breaks come out this afternoon, but we keep a chance of spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms. We’ll continue with this trend through Friday before another cool air wedge sets up on Saturday. This will bring us more drizzle and light showers. A stronger cold front moves through Sunday increasing our chances of showers and storms. We should begin to quiet down early next week.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

Clouds remain low early on then lift with some sunny breaks which should be short-lived. Another round of spotty showers and isolated storms will develop this afternoon and evening. It won’t be raining all the time, but take the umbrella, as rain is possible at any point during the day. Any areas that experience repeated rainfall each day may have issues with runoff.

Highs will be similar to Wednesday reaching the low 80s.

We'll see some sunny breaks before more spotty showers develop.
SATURDAY - SUNDAY

A front enters the area from the west late in the weekend finally putting an end to the cloudy, damp pattern. Unfortunately, it will take some time to get the system through the area, so expect showers again Saturday with ample clouds along with cool temperatures.

A cold front will trigger more numerous showers and storms.
By Sunday, the front will approach the region from the west bringing a better coverage of rain to the region, especially late in the afternoon and evening. Highs return to the low 80s

Just about everyone will receive rain at some point in the coming days. The most likely spot for repeated rainfall will be in the east, closer to the low and stalled front. There, rainfall could be in the order of 1-2″. Elsewhere, totals will be much lower unless there’s a thunderstorm that settles in over your area.

Spotty showers will add up to less than an inch for most of our area. A few higher amounts are possible.
NEXT WEEK

After the cold front exits to our east Monday, skies will dry out with several pleasant days on the way next week. Sunny conditions return along with lower humidity. Nighttime temperatures will also dip to the upper 50s.

TROPICAL OUTLOOK

We continue to monitor several systems in the Atlantic Ocean. While our named storms Sally and Rene are meandering around at sea, another system exiting the African coast has a high likelihood of strengthening into a tropical storm in the coming week. The next name on the list is Sally and then Teddy.

The tropics continue to be very active.
