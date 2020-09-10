Advertisement

Starbucks officially gets rid of (almost all) straws

The chain says its ‘committed to a more sustainable way to sip’
Starbucks has officially abandoned straws for its cold drinks in favor of lids with a drinking spout.
Starbucks has officially abandoned straws for its cold drinks in favor of lids with a drinking spout.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Say goodbye to those iconic green straws you use to sip your iced coffee through at Starbucks.

The chain has officially abandoned the straws in favor of sippy cup lids for most drinks.

The new lids have a drinking spout and contain about 10% less plastic than Starbucks' previous flat lid and straw combo.

They’re also made of polypropylene, which is recyclable.

The company’s chief sustainability officer said it’s another step toward their goal of a 50% reduction in waste by the year 2030.

The new lids should be fully adopted in the United States and Canada by the end of the month.

Only blended beverages, like Frappuccinos, will still come with a domed lid and a straw, except where plastic straws are against the law.

In those cases, straws with alternative materials will be used.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

10 dead as California fire becomes deadliest of year

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By ADAM BEAM and BRIAN MELLEY
A Northern California wildfire that destroyed a foothill hamlet has become the state’s deadliest blaze of the year.

National Politics

US remembers 9/11 as pandemic changes tribute traditions

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Americans are commemorating 9/11 with tributes that have been altered by coronavirus precautions and woven into the presidential campaign, drawing President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden to pay respects at the same memorial without crossing paths.

National

Catastrophic conditions along the west coast due to major wildfires

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Catastrophic conditions along the west coast due to major wildfires.

National

Ex-cops blame one another, seek own trials in Floyd’s death

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Ex-officers accused in George Floyd's murder appear in court for hearing Friday.

National

Ex-officers accused in George Floyd's murder appear in court for hearing Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Ex-officers accused in George Floyd's murder appear in court for hearing Friday.

Latest News

News

With historic vote, Covington and Alleghany schools get closer to becoming one

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Eric Miller
Officials have been working on the plan for years. The vote comes just one day after the Alleghany County Board of Supervisors and School Board also voted to approve.

News

WDBJ7 goes one-on-one with Vice President Mike Pence

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Vice President Mike Pence spoke with WDBJ7 Thursday, during a visit to Virginia Military Institute. The one-on-one interview touched on the President's support for the military, the prospects for another round of economic relief and the Trump administration's response to COVID-19.

Good News

‘I just wanted to teach them something that I knew,’; Danville’s Project Imagine graduate host workshop

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kendall Davis
Project Imagine graduate, Chaquan Wilson, shared his passion for art and sneakers at the Danville library. Hosting a custom sneaker design workshop for the community.

National

10 now dead in massive Northern California wildfire

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Several other people have been critically burned and hundreds, if not thousands, of homes and other buildings are believed to have been damaged or destroyed by the fire in the foothills of the northern Sierra Nevada, authorities said.

National

Armageddon-like fire and fury torching West Coast

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
More than 100 raging infernos described as "Armageddon" and "cataclysmic" are burning across twelve states, destroying more than 4.3 million acres.

National Politics

Charges, sanctions revive specter of Russian interference

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump administration on Thursday imposed sanctions on a Russian-linked Ukrainian lawmaker for interfering in the U.S. presidential election by releasing edited audio recordings designed to denigrate Democrat Joe Biden.