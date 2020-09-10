Virginia’s First Lady Pamela Northam stops at Science Museum to learn about ‘The Lab’ program

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s First Lady Pamela Northam stopped at the Science Museum of Western Virginia on her Back-To-School tour Thursday.

The museum is running a program that serves as an alternative to at-home learning for students this school year--called ‘The Lab.’ Kids participate in hands-on activities and get help with their virtual assignments.

Northam read to these kids Thursday and handed them coins. She wants to recognize organizations that are finding creative ways to provide enrichment during this pandemic.

"Her coming was acknowledging the hard work that everyone has come together to make this program successful, whether it be the parents, whether it be other community organizations,” Mary Roberts Baako, Director of ‘The Lab,’ said.

The Science Museum was one of five places in Roanoke Northam visited Thursday.

