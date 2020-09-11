Advertisement

Botetourt County discusses the future of a Confederate monument

A newly formed committee discusses the fate of a Confederate monument in Botetourt County.
By Janay Reece
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -Conversations about the fate of a Botetourt County confederate monument have begun.

Stephen Clinton, Chairman of the Botetourt County Committee on Monuments and Memorials, met with the community to hear their thoughts on what should happen to the monument.

Right now, the monument sits at the front of the county’s courthouse.

Clinton said the goal of the committee is to examine the monument’s history, impact and future of where it stands.

“Some of the thing that have been suggested are move it to a historical society away from the front of the courthouse or supplement it with other monuments that celebrate other aspects of Botetourt history," said Clinton.

No decision has been made about the monument and the committee will present final recommendations to the Board of Supervisors later this year. The board will have a final vote on the fate of the monument in November.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

