Ceremony held to honor Patriot Day responders and victims

The badge of the New York City Police Department sits by flowers at the 9/11 ceremony.
The badge of the New York City Police Department sits by flowers at the 9/11 ceremony.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rotary Club of Forest held a Patriot Day ceremony Friday to honor the first responders and victims of the terrorist attacks from September 11, 2001.

The ceremony was held at their ‘Field of Honor.’

Four speakers shared their experience about the somber day.

“I told my students, I said, ‘your lives have changed forever.’ I said ‘this is Pearl Harbor for you,’" said Rev. Brian Moore, who is a former high school history teacher and served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“It still matters to all who have worn a badge and a gun to face society at their worst on any given day," said Scott Burnette, Forest Volunteer Fire Department life member.

“If you saw body parts, if you found a body part, you had to stay with it until the people that collected it would arrive," said Gerald Sheridan, former New York City Police Department officer.

“But most of all, it still definitely matters for those of us who have buried a friend and comrade that lost their life in the line of duty,” said Burnette.

“I remember my brother’s childhood friend Larry, I wish I could remember his last name but I can’t. We grew up in Gerritsen Beach in Brooklyn and that neighborhood had a lot of firefighters in it and Larry was a firefighter. Larry was never found," said Sandra Lewandowski. “They would bring a firetruck in and raise a flag from the World Trade Center at the firefighter’s funerals and that flag was there. They buried his uniform that day."

‘Taps’ was played to conclude the ceremony.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

