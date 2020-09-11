Covington votes to merge with Alleghany County Schools

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - In a 3-2 vote, both the Covington School Board and Board of Supervisors approved the plans to merge with Alleghany County schools.

The plan was already approved by Alleghany county.

Push-back from the city was expected since city schools are better funded, and teacher salaries are higher-- raising concerns as to whether funding would be affected.

Local officials have been trying to merge the two school districts for years, saying that an aging population and declining student enrollment give the districts no other choice.

