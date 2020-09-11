GoFest to include two benefit concerts

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An organization in Roanoke is finding creative ways to continue its annual outdoor event--GOFest. The Roanoke Outside Foundation will break the festival down into smaller outdoor events.

Part of it will include two benefit concerts. They are creating “party pods” that are limited to six people. The pods will be spaced out, and food and drinks will be brought to you.

“People want things to do in real life, not just virtual, not just on your phone, and so we really wracked our brain and worked tightly with the Virginia Department of Health and local emergency services, Carilion, people like that, to make sure we could do it in a low-risk environment that’s outside," Julia Boas, Events Director for Roanoke Outside Foundation, said.

“Andy Frasco and the U.N.” will be the headliner. Tickets go on sale Monday, September 14, and will benefit Project Outside.

