Henry Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating missing teen

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating Peyleigh Willis, 16, who has been missing since August 21, 2020.

Investigators believe no foul play is suspected, and add that anyone found to be helping in her runaway status or in concealing her is eligible to be charged criminally.

Any helpful tips can be relayed to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751.

