Advertisement

Hometown Eats: Buddy’s BBQ in Rocky Mount

By Josh Birch
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Just off 220 in Rocky Mount, you’ll find Buddy’s BBQ tucked away in a shopping center. Step inside the doors there and it won’t take you long to understand what all the buzz is about.

At Buddy’s, they do things from scratch - from homemade sauces to delicious smoked meats. Since opening in 2017, owner Buddy Hancock has been serving the masses great barbecue in the heart of Franklin County.

“I wanted to start small with a limited menu, and then build on that," Hancock said.

At Buddy’s you’ll find some of the most delicious ribs around. WDBJ7′s Josh Birch ranks them up with some of the best he has ever had. After cooking, the ribs are coated in butter.

“You get incredible bark. You get a crunch on the outside, but man, juicy, falls right apart in the middle, exactly what you want,” Birch said.

They’ve even incorporated some of Franklin County’s history into the place. Hancock is using some local moonshine to create unforgettable barbecue sauces. But that’s not the only thing they’re putting alcohol in. They also use beer in the brisket!

“Since we use the moonshine in the sauce, I thought lets try beer in the briskets, and it turned out unbelievable,” Hancock said.

If you’re searching for something lighter, check out the salads, featuring produce grown in a local greenhouse. Buddy’s truly has something for everyone.

“If you want to go to grandma’s house but don’t really want to go to grandma’s house, come to Buddy’s BBQ,” said Samuel Silver, a regular.

Buddy’s BBQ is at 948 Tanyard Rd, Rocky Mount, VA 24151. Their phone number is (540) 482-0369.

If you’ve got a local spot Josh needs to try next, send him an email at jbirch@wdbj7.com or connect with him on Facebook at Josh Birch WDBJ7.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hometown Eats

Hometown Eats: Main Street Grill in Pulaski

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:05 AM EDT
|
By Josh Birch
There’s a brand new restaurant in Pulaski that has already gotten quite the following.

Hometown Eats

Hometown Eats: 9-year-old starts own business during pandemic

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:52 AM EDT
|
By Josh Birch
During a summer of firsts, 9-year-old Jamil Jones has been hard at work starting his own business.

Hometown Eats

Hometown Eats - Clutch Smoked Meats in Roanoke

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:02 AM EDT
|
By Josh Birch
Downtown Roanoke is home to a new restaurant that is making everything in house and smoking meats out back.

Hometown Eats

Hometown Eats: Due South BBQ in Christiansburg

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:02 AM EDT
|
By Josh Birch
There’s a spot in Christiansburg serving up mouth-watering barbecue that the locals and travelers can’t get enough of.

Latest News

Hometown Eats

Hometown Eats: Canale’s Ham & BBQ in Roanoke

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:08 AM EDT
|
By Josh Birch
Canale’s Ham & BBQ has been open in Roanoke for a year, but for the most part, it has been kept a hidden secret just outside of Grandin Village.

WDBJ

West Virginia State Fair hosts Taste of the Fair

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT
|
By Bruce Young
When the West Virginia State Fair was cancelled, organizers didn’t want to leave their vendors in a lurch. So they’ve been having Taste of the Fair each Thursday through Sunday.

Hometown Eats

Hometown Eats: The Tie Dyed Pig in Radford

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:54 AM EDT
|
By Josh Birch
If you’re searching for a unique and delicious restaurant that will have something for everyone, you’ve got to make a trip to the Tie Dyed Pig in Radford.

Hometown Eats

Hometown Eats: Pastel in Roanoke

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:37 AM EDT
|
By Josh Birch
If you’re looking to satisfy your sweet tooth with international flair, you’ve got to check out Pastel in Roanoke.

Hometown Eats

Hometown Eats: Good Karma Food on the Move in Buena Vista

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:01 AM EDT
|
By Josh Birch
If your searching for home cooking that won’t break the bank, you’ve got to check out Good Karma Food on the Move in Buena Vista.

Hometown Eats

Hometown Eats: Red Rooster Coffee in Floyd

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:26 AM EDT
|
By Josh Birch
For the past decade, people have been starting their day with Red Rooster Coffee in Floyd.