Hometown Eats: Buddy’s BBQ in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Just off 220 in Rocky Mount, you’ll find Buddy’s BBQ tucked away in a shopping center. Step inside the doors there and it won’t take you long to understand what all the buzz is about.

At Buddy’s, they do things from scratch - from homemade sauces to delicious smoked meats. Since opening in 2017, owner Buddy Hancock has been serving the masses great barbecue in the heart of Franklin County.

“I wanted to start small with a limited menu, and then build on that," Hancock said.

At Buddy’s you’ll find some of the most delicious ribs around. WDBJ7′s Josh Birch ranks them up with some of the best he has ever had. After cooking, the ribs are coated in butter.

“You get incredible bark. You get a crunch on the outside, but man, juicy, falls right apart in the middle, exactly what you want,” Birch said.

They’ve even incorporated some of Franklin County’s history into the place. Hancock is using some local moonshine to create unforgettable barbecue sauces. But that’s not the only thing they’re putting alcohol in. They also use beer in the brisket!

“Since we use the moonshine in the sauce, I thought lets try beer in the briskets, and it turned out unbelievable,” Hancock said.

If you’re searching for something lighter, check out the salads, featuring produce grown in a local greenhouse. Buddy’s truly has something for everyone.

“If you want to go to grandma’s house but don’t really want to go to grandma’s house, come to Buddy’s BBQ,” said Samuel Silver, a regular.

Buddy’s BBQ is at 948 Tanyard Rd, Rocky Mount, VA 24151. Their phone number is (540) 482-0369.

If you’ve got a local spot Josh needs to try next, send him an email at jbirch@wdbj7.com or connect with him on Facebook at Josh Birch WDBJ7.

