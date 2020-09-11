‘I just wanted to teach them something that I knew,’; Danville’s Project Imagine graduate host workshop

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Taking his passion for shoes and passing it on, Chaquan Wilson is hosting his first event at the Danville Library. A workshop on customizing sneakers.

“I just wanted to teach them something that I knew, something like if they want to start their own business doing it, they can make some money doing that too.” said Wilson.

Teaching in front a room, is something Wilson never thought he’d do.

“At first, I wasn’t a big people person.” said Wilson.

That was until he joined Project Imagine, a nationally recognized program that takes teens at risk of falling into gangs and leads them to jobs and careers.

Danville Youth and Gang Violence Prevention Coordinator, Robert David, says Wilson is a model of what the program is about.

“He believes that he has the opportunity to do greater things, he believes that the live he was in with gang related activity was such a small aspect of life and now its much bigger.” said David.

Wilson is finishing his time working at the library and has a full time job in plumbing lined up.

Wilson’s grown from a 17-year-old trying out what he thought was just another pointless program to a 20-year-old man living with a purpose.

“In the long run I want to do something with shoes and still stick to that but for now its just keep a job keep working, keep the income coming in.”

Designing his own path to success.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.