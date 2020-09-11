Advertisement

Investigators release names of victim and suspect in alleged NC kidnapping and Carroll County shooting

(Associated Press)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 11, 2020
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An alleged abduction in North Carolina led to a shooting in Carroll County, Virginia that left one person dead and another injured Tuesday.

About 3:47 a.m. September 8, Burlington, NC Police were called to do a welfare check. A caller reported her son had threatened his girlfriend, whom the caller had heard screaming. Police were not able to find the son or his girlfriend, or her car, and started to investigate the incident as a possible abduction.

Three hours later, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia got a call about a shooting near the intersection of Chance’s Creek Road and Fancy Gap Highway. Deputies found Renaldo Tate, 34, of Burlington, dead of a gunshot wound. They also found Crystal Clay, 34, of Burlington, with an apparent gunshot wound to the face. She told deputies Tate had kidnapped her in Burlington and tied her in her car, then driven to Virginia.

Witnesses indicated Tate and Clay fought next to the car, leading to Tate shooting Clay and then himself.

Clay was taken to a hospital; no word has been released on her condition.

