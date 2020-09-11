Advertisement

James River Adventures says summer was busier than last year for river activities

James River Adventures says this summer was busier than last year for river activities.
James River Adventures says this summer was busier than last year for river activities.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - After a summer where coronavirus cases spiked nationally, one group says it actually saw more action.

James River Adventures services canoes, kayaks and paddle boards.

They say this summer was busier than last year.

Because of the pandemic, they said people were able to explore the outdoors more.

They said they did had to adjust some of their services because of coronavirus.

“We were able to set up down river trips, though, where people put their own vehicles down stream, and when they floated down, they would float to their own vehicles and they’d have it waiting on them, and they would leave their boats just at the side of the river there and we’d come down and pick them up afterwards," said Rob Campbell, James River Association upper James River community conservationist.

They’ll be open through the end of the month as the summer season comes to a close.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

