Local artist debuts mural in downtown Blacksburg

By Janay Reece
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - There a new brand-new mural in downtown Blacksburg, thanks to the work of a local artist.

Ellen Morris spent weeks finishing the mural. She says this is the biggest work of art she has ever done, and it wasn’t easy. But Morris said all her hard work is humbling because she sees how much the community appreciates it.

“You know hundreds of cars are passing by this mural every hour, so I really hope that it gives them an uplifting feeling and you know make them happy to be outside again,”said Morris.

Morris aims to continue her career as a graphic designer with the goal of teaching higher education after she finishes her Masters degree at Radford University.

