Montgomery County Public Schools change to online learning in grades 4-12

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Students in grades 4-12 in Montgomery County Public Schools will switch to virtual learning.

Superintendent Mark Miear says the change is because the number of COVID cases in the area could increase a lot over the next few days. Miear said even though kids just got back to school, he believes everyone safety is the top priority.

“Of course, we know that this is a huge inconvenience to our families—we know that. However we have to keep safety first for out kids and our staff and faculty but we know this is definitely a hardship on families,”said Miear.

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) did say there are no positive cases in schools right now. The schools are working with local health departments to stay informed about projections from the Virginia Department of Health.

The superintendent said say new positive COVID cases are predicted to decrease before September 21. The schools hope to go back to the current schedule September 28.

For now, MCPS childcare centers will stay open and buses will continue to run their current schedules to pick up the students who are eligible to be in schools.

Parents can contact the school to schedule medication pickups. However, no extracurricular activities will be held-- including athletics.

Those who will continue face-to-face instruction are students with an IEP, English Language Learners, those without access to the internet, students of employees and all grades Pre-K thru the third grade.

Meal pickups will be available at the high schools.

More information is posted on their website at www.mcps.org/reopen.

