One person shot in Wise Ave. area of SE Roanoke, police searching for shooter

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say one person has been taken to a hospital after a shooting in the area of Wise Ave. SE and Indian Village Ln SE.

Police were called about 3:20 p.m. Friday. A witness told WDBJ7 she saw three men walking toward the Greenway, then heard shots and one of the men fall to the ground. One of the men ran off into the trees.

Police say no one has been arrested and roads in the area have been reopened after being closed immediately after the shooting.

Police say they don’t believe there is an immediate threat to the community.

