Parking deck collapse in Atlanta leaves five workers injured

An aerial view show a parking deck under construction that collapsed in Atlanta on Friday. Workers are reportedly trapped.
An aerial view show a parking deck under construction that collapsed in Atlanta on Friday. Workers are reportedly trapped.(Source: WGCL/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — A section of concrete collapsed on a parking deck under construction in Atlanta, injuring five workers.

Atlanta Fire Rescue officials said one worker was trapped under debris with leg injuries and had to be freed and then lowered more than nine stories to the ground using a construction crane.

Four other injured workers managed to walk away from the accident.

The city of Atlanta is inspecting the structure for any signs of threats to the busy interstate that flows through the heart of the city.

The parking garage is being built for an Emory University cancer institute in midtown.

