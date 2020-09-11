Advertisement

Pittsylvania County outlines plans for CARES Act funds

The county says they must allocate the funds no later than December 30, 2020 and spend the money by the end of March, 2021.
(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A tight timeframe for large projects during a pandemic.

That’s exactly what Pittsylvania County Project Manager, Nick Morris, was brought in less than a month ago to handle.

“This is a good stress,” adds Morris. “I don’t worry about what I’m going to do each morning when I wake up, I just have to worry about how I’m going to do everything that day and which thing is more important at any given time.”

According to the county, $10.5 million of federal funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was allotted to help with costs not originally in the budget that “assist in preparation, response and mitigation of pandemic efforts.”

A few of those projects are as follows:

-Creating a state-of-the-art disaster relief center, that can also be used as an elections center, out of an older county building on Depot Street.

-Aiding county ambulance staff to improve response time and access to U.S. 29 with the construction of a new EMS station in Hurt.

-Creating a new socially-distant and streaming friendly meeting space for county boards and commission out of the Education and Cultural Center Auditorium.

-Moving forward with touchless fixtures, like sinks and toilets, in county buildings.

The county says they must allocate the funds no later than December 30, 2020 and spend the money by the end of March, 2021.

Project Manager Morris is a native Oklahoman and spent 32 years in the United States military after enlisting in the Army at age 17. He went on to spend 11 combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan as an officer with the Marines.

More on Pittsylvania County and their efforts regarding the CARES Act funding can be found here.

