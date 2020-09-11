Advertisement

Positive COVID test percentage down in Virginia; hospitalizations up

Illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 131,640 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Friday, September 11, going back to the beginning of the pandemic. That’s up from 130,525 reported Thursday, a 1,115-case increase, which is a smaller increase than the 1,236 new cases reported from Wednesday to Thursday.

5,937 of Virginia’s overall cases as of Friday are considered “probable.”

There are 2,711 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 2,708 reported Thursday.

Harrisonburg is number seven on the New York Times hotspot list of the highest numbers of cases per resident, with 2,036 total cases as of Thursday since the pandemic began. That’s 3,840 per 100,000 residents. Also on the list from Virginia but outside the top ten are Radford, Montgomery and Franklin City.

1,728,110 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.5 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 7.6 percent reported Thursday.

1,120 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s up from the 1,096 reported Thursday. 16,143 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an underrepresentation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

