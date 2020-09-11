Advertisement

Republican Party of Virginia’s headquarters vandalized overnight

Anyone with information should contact Fourth Precinct Detectives at 804-646-4105 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
The headquarters' glass windows and glass doors were broken. (Source: Republican Party of Virginia)
The headquarters' glass windows and glass doors were broken. (Source: Republican Party of Virginia)(Republican Party of Virginia)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Republican Party of Virginia’s headquarters were vandalized, the party said.

Richmond police say fourth precinct officers were called to the 100 block of East Grace Street for the report of a damaged building.

According to the investigation, either overnight or in the early morning hours, the windows of the headquarters were broken.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Fourth Precinct Detectives at 804-646-4105 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

RPV Chairman Rich Anderson released the following statement:

“Undercover of darkness on Thursday night, the violent wave of crime that has infected Richmond for months struck again with a violent, cowardly, and unprovoked attack on the state headquarters of the Republican Party of Virginia (RPV). In prior months, these violent attacks on families and businesses in Virginia’s capital city have gone unchecked by Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, whose neglect enabled last night’s attack on the building that has been the home of millions of Virginia Republicans for four decades. While the damage to RPV Headquarters was limited to the glass frontage of the building, it was a clear attempt to induce a sense of terror in Virginia Republicans. On this day when we remember the cowardly attacks of 9/11, I call on Governor Northam, Mayor Stoney, and Democrat members of the General Assembly to condemn these cowardly acts of hate and violence. Virginia Republicans will now restore our headquarters—just as we now resume the fight to restore a good government in Virginia, defeat extremist General Assembly Democrats in 2021, and repeal every destructive bills they passed in 2020.”

Mayor Stoney tweeted in response to the incident, saying “Although I may not agree with this party’s stances, violence and vandalism have no place in this city. Destruction is not how we win arguments.”

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Montgomery County Public Schools change to online learning in grades 4-12

Updated: moments ago
|
By Janay Reece
Monday, MCPS grades 4-12 will switch to online learning.

News

GoFest to include two benefit concerts

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
The concerts will have "party pods" that will be limited to groups of six people.

News

Community honors Roanoke first responders on 9/11 anniversary

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Queen of Virginia and Mission BBQ handed out free lunches to show their appreciation.

Safety

Henry Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating missing teen

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Any helpful tips can be relayed to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751.

Economy

James River Adventures says summer was busier than last year for river activities

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
They said they did have to adjust their services because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

Crime

Investigators release names of victim and suspect in alleged NC kidnapping and Carroll County shooting

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
A woman was allegedly kidnapped in NC and brought to Virginia, where she was shot by a man who then shot himself.

Community

Ceremony held to honor Patriot Day responders and victims

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The 9/11 ceremony was held at the Rotary Club of Forest's 'Field of Honor.'

Economy

Pittsylvania County outlines plans for CARES Act funds

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The county says they must allocate the funds no later than December 30, 2020 and spend the money by the end of March, 2021.

Crime

One person shot in Wise Ave. area of SE Roanoke, police searching for shooter

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Roanoke Police say one person was taken to a hospital after a shooting in the area of Wise Ave. SE and Indian Village Ln SE.

Politics

Virginia lawmakers push to expand police decertification law

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
As it stands now, police officers in Virginia can’t lose their licenses unless they’re convicted of a crime, test positive for drugs or fail to complete mandatory training.