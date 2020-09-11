Rescue Mission receives matching grant to help recovery programs

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rescue Mission of Roanoke is changing its intake process for their Way Forward Recovery Program, thanks to a matching grant from the Gentle Shepherd Hospice.

Lee Clark, the mission’s CEO said the mission will be able to help more people in an addiction crisis everyday. It will no longer take weeks to get into the recovery program. A person in need could be admitted faster, even the next day.

“We don’t want them to have to wait. We want them to have the opportunity to be able to get into the life saving treatment in a safe place where overdose is not an option and their life can be saved,” said Clark.

The rescue mission said daily intakes will begin on October 1st. Right now, the mission has capacity for 40 men and 20 women in their long term 12-step residential program.

