Roanoke City Schools warning students not to open spam email

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools is warning students about a spam email being sent to some email accounts.

The subject line in the email is “Per Time Job.” The district says students should delete the email immediately if they find it in their inbox. Do NOT reply to the email.

If your student has replied to the email, call 540-853-1000.

The school district wants to remind people that it will never ask for personal information through email.

