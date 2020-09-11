Advertisement

Roanoke City Schools warning students not to open spam email

(WNDU)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools is warning students about a spam email being sent to some email accounts.

The subject line in the email is “Per Time Job.” The district says students should delete the email immediately if they find it in their inbox. Do NOT reply to the email.

PLEASE READ: It has come to our attention that a spam email has been sent to a number of student email accounts. The...

Posted by Roanoke City Public Schools on Friday, September 11, 2020

If your student has replied to the email, call 540-853-1000.

The school district wants to remind people that it will never ask for personal information through email.

