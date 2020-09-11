Roanoke Gun Violence Task Force discusses Danville’s work to reduce gangs

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Gun Violence Prevention Task Force is working to reduce gang violence in the city by limiting the number of teens who get involved in gangs at a young age.

The task force met Friday morning and discussed a previous meeting with Danville Youth Gang Prevention Coordinator Robert David.

His work with Project Imagine has helped find jobs for teens who would likely otherwise get involved in gangs.

“We very much need somebody who is in his position in Danville here in Roanoke and somebody whose time is completely dedicated to forming relationships with people who are involved in gangs or who are likely to become involved in gangs," said Task Force Member Kathy Cohen.

Roanoke’s task force is also looking to find other cities of comparable size and demographics to see how they have successfully reduced gang violence.

