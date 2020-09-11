Advertisement

Roanoke Gun Violence Task Force discusses Danville’s work to reduce gangs

The task force met virtually Friday morning.
The task force met virtually Friday morning.(WDBJ7)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Gun Violence Prevention Task Force is working to reduce gang violence in the city by limiting the number of teens who get involved in gangs at a young age.

The task force met Friday morning and discussed a previous meeting with Danville Youth Gang Prevention Coordinator Robert David.

His work with Project Imagine has helped find jobs for teens who would likely otherwise get involved in gangs.

“We very much need somebody who is in his position in Danville here in Roanoke and somebody whose time is completely dedicated to forming relationships with people who are involved in gangs or who are likely to become involved in gangs," said Task Force Member Kathy Cohen.

Roanoke’s task force is also looking to find other cities of comparable size and demographics to see how they have successfully reduced gang violence.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Montgomery County Public Schools change to online learning in grades 4-12

Updated: moments ago
|
By Janay Reece
Monday, MCPS grades 4-12 will switch to online learning.

News

GoFest to include two benefit concerts

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
The concerts will have "party pods" that will be limited to groups of six people.

News

Community honors Roanoke first responders on 9/11 anniversary

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Queen of Virginia and Mission BBQ handed out free lunches to show their appreciation.

VOD Recording

"Tenet" movie preview with Brent Stevens

Updated: 24 minutes ago
"Tenet" movie preview with Brent Stevens.

Safety

Henry Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating missing teen

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Any helpful tips can be relayed to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751.

Latest News

Economy

James River Adventures says summer was busier than last year for river activities

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
They said they did have to adjust their services because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Crime

Investigators release names of victim and suspect in alleged NC kidnapping and Carroll County shooting

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
A woman was allegedly kidnapped in NC and brought to Virginia, where she was shot by a man who then shot himself.

Community

Ceremony held to honor Patriot Day responders and victims

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The 9/11 ceremony was held at the Rotary Club of Forest's 'Field of Honor.'

Economy

Pittsylvania County outlines plans for CARES Act funds

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The county says they must allocate the funds no later than December 30, 2020 and spend the money by the end of March, 2021.

Crime

One person shot in Wise Ave. area of SE Roanoke, police searching for shooter

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Roanoke Police say one person was taken to a hospital after a shooting in the area of Wise Ave. SE and Indian Village Ln SE.

Crime

Republican Party of Virginia’s headquarters vandalized overnight

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adrianna Hargrove
Anyone with information should contact Fourth Precinct Detectives at 804-646-4105 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.