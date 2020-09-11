Advertisement

Skill games fund COVID-19 relief

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You might be surprised to learn how much money skill games are bringing in for the state’s COVID-19 relief fund.

The General Assembly considered outlawing the machines earlier this year, but gave them a one-year reprieve to raise money for COVID relief.

In July and August, terminals operated by the company Queen of Virginia generated more than $13 million for the fund.

Joel Rubin is a spokesperson for Queen of Virginia Skill Games.

“We have over 5000 terminals across the state,” Rubin told WDBJ7 Friday afternoon. “My understanding is we have a little over half of all of them. So if everybody is doing what they’re supposed to be doing and paying this $1200 per terminal, that’s a lot of money going into this fund.”

The machines also generate revenue for local governments. In July and August, Queen of Virginia games brought in about $80,000 for three local governments in the Roanoke Valley.

