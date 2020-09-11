Advertisement

Virginia lawmakers push to expand police decertification law

(KBTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers are pushing for changes to make it easier to decertify problem police officers and more difficult for them to hop from department to department.

At least a dozen states have called for or passed bills to broaden decertification laws amid a nationwide protest movement over police brutality and racial injustice.

As it stands now, police officers in Virginia can’t lose their licenses unless they’re convicted of a crime, test positive for drugs or fail to complete mandatory training.

Bills making their way through the General Assembly would add the use of excessive force and lying as grounds for decertifying police officers.

