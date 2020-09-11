Advertisement

Washington and Lee unveils revamped recreation and athletic center

The 165,489 square-foot facility will offer an expanded fitness center, renovated locker rooms and double the athletic training facilities.
By Anthony Romano
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Washington and Lee’s newest on-campus facility is almost complete and, once finished, it will usher in a brand new era of Generals athletics.

“I’ve been here 34 years and I’ve spent my entire career here in the former building and it was built for 900 students that were all male,” said athletic director Jan Hathorn.

That’s why she is excited about the upgrades coming in the new Richard L. Duchossois Athletic and Recreation Center.

The 165,489 square-foot facility will offer an expanded fitness center; a larger, relocated wrestling room; regulation size racquetball and squash courts; a golf simulator and putting green and double the athletic training facilities.

“It’s going to change the game, I think, especially for our indoor sports, but for everybody,” said Hathorn.

Both athletes and the general student body will have access to the new center, which also boasts greater wheelchair accessibility and the school’s Hall of Fame showcase.

With modernized locker rooms and playing courts to boot, head men’s basketball coach Chris McHugh said the new digs will make the Generals tough to top from a recruiting standpoint.

“Right now, during the pandemic, we’re only able to show it on video, but of course, in the future, we’re hoping to have recruits back to walk through this space," he said. "[They] already know our academic reputation, but to see how much W&L obviously supports athletics and giving us such a great facility to play in, I think it’s going to be a really attractive place for the best student-athletes to come compete in all sports.”

While the building waits for its finishing touches, students are currently using the facility for P.E. classes and individual workouts.

And though a return to competition remains up in the air, Hathorn called this a poignant moment in the life of this university.

“With the issue about confederate symbols and our name, this new building and coming back to campus in a COVID time, there’s all these points, or fulcrums, from which we could go one way or another," said Hathorn, "and I feel strongly that something like this building is a little bit of a beacon of what our future looks like, and this is how we can go in this direction, and I think it’s symbolic in that way.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Bubba Wallace leaving Richard Petty Motorsports at season’s end

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Bubba Wallace is leaving Richard Petty Motorsports at the end of the season.

Sports

Chiefs nix headdresses, face paint to start NFL season

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 3:31 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The move by the reigning Super Bowl champions has pleased Native Americans as a good first step, but frustrated some of the 17,000 fans who will be in the stands as the team becomes the first to take the field in front of a crowd during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

Hendon Hooker named Hokies’ starting quarterback ahead of season-opener against Virginia

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Romano
Head coach Justin Fuente said Oregon transfer Braxton Burmeister will also see playing time under center.

Sports

‘Football matters:’ North Cross forging ahead with eight-game fall season

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:17 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Romano
North Cross starts its campaign next Friday against the Virginia Spartans.

Latest News

Sports

Roanoke-native Lauren Sisler reports on first COVID-era NCAA football game

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT
|
By Pete DeLuca
“I think I just covered the biggest game in my college football career," Sisler told WDBJ7.

Sports

Hall of Fame outfielder Lou Brock dies at 81

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 9:28 AM EDT
|
By Hillel Italie
Brock was an anchor for St. Louis as its combination of speed, defense and pitching made it top team in the ’60s.

News

Newton humbled after being named Patriots starting QB

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 3:01 PM EDT
|
By Kyle Hightower
Cam Newton has been a starting quarterback for his entire nine-year NFL career.

Sports

ACC releases preseason poll and All Conference honors

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT
|
By Travis Wells
Clemson is tabbed to win the ACC for a Sixth Straight Year

Sports

UVA adds 11th game to football schedule

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT
|
By Travis Wells
UVA to face Abilene Christian

News

No fans allowed at UVA sporting events, family of athletes and coaches only

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:50 PM EDT
|
By Mike Shiers
"The current guidelines for sports venues provided by the Commonwealth of Virginia under the “Forward Virginia” plan (announced June 18), allow for the lesser of 50 percent occupancy of the facility or 1,000 patrons," says the release by UVA