WDBJ7 goes one-on-one with Vice President Mike Pence

Vice President Mike Pence speaks to members of the VMI corps of cadets, during a visit to Lexington Thursday.
Vice President Mike Pence speaks to members of the VMI corps of cadets, during a visit to Lexington Thursday.(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 12:33 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The corps of cadets at Virginia Military Institute gave Vice President Mike Pence a rousing welcome Thursday.

He delivered a statement of strong support for the men and women who serve in the U.S. Armed Forces.

In his remarks, and during our one-on-one interview later, he also defended President Trump against criticism the President has disparaged members of the military.

“All along the way, I think the record really speaks for itself,” Pence told WDBJ7. “And any suggestions that this president doesn’t not only support, but revere the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces and our veterans I just dismiss out of hand.”

We spoke with Pence outside the George C. Marshall Museum, with the VMI barracks in the background.

He addressed the prospects for another round of economic relief.

“And we’re going to continue to call on the Congress to come to the table, and work with us,” the Vice President said. “And we’re going to continue to work very day until we bring the economy of Virginia and America all the way back.”

And he responded to criticism that President Trump downplayed the threat COVID-19 in his public statements.

"His standing order to the coronavirus task force, to our full government response, to governors across the country, that we would spare no expense to slow the spread, to save lives, he said. “And I couldn’t be more proud of the sacrifices the American people have made along the way, the sacrifices that our businesses made, the leadership that we’ve seen all across this government and the leadership of President Donald Trump.”

By late afternoon, two U. S. Marine Corps Ospreys were waiting on the VMI parade ground.

Shortly after 5 p.m., Pence climbed in for the return flight to Washington.

The Vice President’s visit to VMI was not a campaign event, but at times it sounded like one.

With the election now less than 60 days away, his remarks reflected an unequivocal defense of President Trump’s leadership.

