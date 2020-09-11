Wet weather continues into the weekend

Watch out for patchy dense fog as you head out early this morning. We’ll see variably cloudy conditions today with showers and storms developing. Another cool air wedge sets up on Saturday with highs only in the low to mid 70s. This will bring us more drizzle and light showers. A stronger cold front moves through Sunday increasing our chances of showers and storms. We should begin to quiet down early next week as an area of high pressure moves in by Tuesday.

Watch out for patchy dense fog this morning. (WDBJ)

FRIDAY

Clouds remain low early on then lift with some sunny breaks which should be short-lived. Another round of spotty showers and isolated storms will develop this afternoon and evening. It won’t be raining all the time, but take the umbrella, as rain is possible at any point during the day. Any areas that experience repeated rainfall each day may have issues with runoff.

We'll see another round of scattered showers and storms this afternoon. (WDBJ)

SATURDAY - SUNDAY

A front enters the area from the west late in the weekend finally putting an end to the cloudy, damp pattern. Unfortunately, it will take some time to get the system through the area, so expect showers again Saturday with ample clouds along with cool temperatures.

A cold front will trigger more numerous showers and storms. (WDBJ)

By Sunday, the front will approach the region from the west bringing a better coverage of rain to the region, especially late in the afternoon and evening. Highs return to the low 80s

Just about everyone has a chance of seeing a few showers or thunderstorms through Sunday. Rainfall totals look to remain under an inch unless your hometown gets a few thunderstorms that contain heavier downpours.

NEXT WEEK

After the cold front exits to our east Monday, skies will dry out with several pleasant days on the way next week. Sunny conditions return along with lower humidity. Nighttime temperatures will also dip to the upper 50s.

TROPICAL OUTLOOK

We continue to monitor several systems in the Atlantic Ocean. While our named storms Sally and Rene are meandering around at sea, another system exiting the African coast has a high likelihood of strengthening into a tropical storm in the coming week. The next name on the list is Sally and then Teddy.