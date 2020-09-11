With historic vote, Covington and Alleghany schools get closer to becoming one

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - In a historic vote, Covington’s City Council and School Board approved a merger with Alleghany County Schools. The two districts could start the merger process as soon as 2022.

The vote comes after more than a decade of work by regional officials. The merger has been put to the public in a referendum twice before, and was voted down twice.

This time, it was the Covington City Council and School Board that got to make the call. The merger was approved, but only just - the vote was three to two in favor, on both the council and school board.

The votes were cast during an hours-long joint meeting Thursday evening at Covington High School. Dozens of parents and teachers packed the meeting. Most opposed to the plan.

Many raised concerns that what they say makes Covington schools great - small class sizes, close teacher-student relationships - would be lost.

“I hope you vote no, because I want my grandson to have everything he needs, and not fall through the cracks,” said one woman, who praised the district for its handling of her grandson’s IEP.

Some in the crowd were in favor of the merger, saying it’s time for Covington to acknowledge the writing on the wall

“You know, unfortunately, this is not the 1950′s or 1960′s, when this was a thriving industrial complex. If it were we wouldn’t be standing here to start with," said Covington resident Harry Casey. Casey’s three children graduated from Covington High School years ago, and he points out none of them stuck around after.

Tempers ran hot between to the two sides - at one point, one man had to be escorted away from the podium by a police officer.

The meeting lasted nearly three hours. After a short debate, both the School Board and the City Council approved the merger.

Mayor Tommy Sibold says Covington’s financial future is forcing the decision.

“We’re going to have to make some changes. And, you know, people said it’s not about the money but it is about the money,” he said.

Sibold says the merger wasn’t an easy decision, but ultimately will be what’s best for the community.

“My whole intention would be to see the students in the Alleghany highlands have better opportunity,” he said.

From here, the merger plan will have to be approved by the state, including the General Assembly. The two districts' administrations could be combined by 2022, and students could begin attending classes together in 2023.

