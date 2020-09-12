A string of violent incidents take place in Roanoke in less than 24 hours

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An outbreak of violence has hit Roanoke. Three shootings and a stabbing in less than 24 hours. WDBJ7 has turned to city leaders to hear their reactions.

“This is somebody else’s child, this is somebody else’s brother, somebody else’s sister," Bishop Jamaal Jackson, Lead Pastor of Refreshing Church in Roanoke, said.

He wants citizens to remember that before pulling out a gun.

“Sadly, it doesn’t make sense until it hits on your doorstep, knocks on your door,” Jackson said.

He is a member of Roanoke’s Study Committee to Reduce Gun Violence with Roanoke Vice Mayor Joe Cobb.

“This is not the way, this is not the way we should resolve conflicts with each other, violence does not resolve anything, it only exacerbates the problem," Cobb said.

The task force is working to resolve conflict, “Through mediation to other means, through connecting with each other in ways that create solutions and create positive paths," Cobb added.

For now, the violence continues. At around 2:00 Saturday morning, Roanoke Police arrived in the 700 block of Bridge Street Southwest to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds. A woman was also injured at this scene in a fight.

That comes just hours after officers responded to a stabbing near the City Market Building. And two hours before that stabbing, investigators found two people with gunshot wounds along the 1100 block of Loudon Avenue NW.

Mother of three Brittany Jones saw that shooting--her kids, narrowly escaped.

“It’s just terrible when you got to come out and grab your babies in a middle of a shooting," she said.

“It’s very concerning, and it’s unusual to have so many incidents that close together," Cobb said.

A concern that highlights all the work that still needs to be done here in the Star City.

Roanoke Police say there is no evidence that indicates these incidents are related but they are continuing to investigate them.

