‘At Ready’ Confederate statue removed from Court Square Saturday
The statue depicts a Confederate soldier in uniform, two cannons and cannonballs and has stood in Court Square since 1909.
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ALBERMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albermarle County’s ‘At Ready' statue was removed Saturday after the Board of Supervisors decided at a Sept. 2 meeting that it will come down.
No on-site public viewing of the removal was allowed because of gathering restrictions in place due to COVID-19.
The monuments will be moved to Shenandoah Valley Battlefields in New Market where they will be rededicated to all Virginia soldiers.
